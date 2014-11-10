Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1000 series: general regulations (GEN)
This is the combined series for the 1000 general RAs. Produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
