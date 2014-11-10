Regulation

This is the combined series for the 1000 general RAs. Produced by the Military Aviation Authority (MAA).

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1205 – Air System Safety Cases Issue 5 has been published.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1002 - Airworthiness Competent Persons Issue 4 – See NAA 16/31.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to the 1000 Series Foreword, RA 1005 – Contracting with Competent Organizations Issue 6, RA 1013 – DE&S Air Systems Operating Centre Director – Provision of Airworthy and Safe Systems Issue 3, RA 1015 - Type Airworthiness Authority – Airworthiness Responsibilities Issue 6, RA 1021 - Release to Service Authorities (RTSA) Roles and Responsibilities Issue 3, RA 1024 - Accountable Manager (Military Flying) - AM(MF) Issue 5, RA 1121 - Air Safety Arrangements for Military Registration of Civil-Owned Aircraft not operated in the Service Environment Issue 8, RA 1123 - Certificate of Usage for Military Registered Civil-Owned Aircraft Issue 3, RA 1124 - Civil Aviation Authority Oversight of Military Registered Aircraft Issue 3, RA 1150 – Airborne Equipment and Airborne Forces Regulations Issue 2, RA 1205 – Air System Safety Cases Issue 4, RA 1220 - Project Team Airworthiness and Safety Issue 4, RA 1300 – Release to Service Issue 3, RA 1360 - Release to Service Recommendations Preparation and Release to Service Authorization Issue 3, RA 1370 – Release to Service Configuration Control and Audit Trail Issue 3, RA 1380 - Performance Based Navigation Issue 2, RA 1390 – Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum Issue 2, RA 1395 – Authorization to Permit Embarked Aviation in Her Majesty’s/MOD Ships Issue 2 and RA 1600 - Remotely Piloted Air Systems Issue 5 – See NAA 16/26.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1122 – Air Safety Arrangements for Military Registered Civil Owned Development Air Systems and RA 1125 - Military Registered Air Systems Transferred to Contractors, both Issue 2 – See NAA 16/24.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1014 - Design Organizations and Co-ordinating Design Organizations - Airworthiness Responsibilities Issue 5 – See NAA 16/22 and RA 1500 - Certification of UK Military Registered Air Systems Issue 2 - See NAA 16/23.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1430 - Aircraft Post Crash Management and Significant Occurrence Management Issue 4 – See NAA 16/16.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1003 - Delegation of Airworthiness Authority and Notification of Air Safety Responsibility (DE&S) Issue 2, RA 1014 - Design Organization – Airworthiness Responsibilities Issue 4, RA 1015 - Type Airworthiness Authority – Airworthiness Responsibilities Issue 5, RA 1017 - Maintenance Organization – Airworthiness Responsibilities Issue 3, RA 1121 - Air Safety Arrangements for Military Registration of Civil-Owned Aircraft not operated in the Service Environment Issue 7, RA 1140 - Military Air System Technical Data Exploitation Issue 3, RA 1350 - The Air Launched Weapon Release Certificate Issue 5 and RA 1600 - Remotely Piloted Air Systems Issue 4 – See NAA 16/15.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1124 Civil Aviation Authority oversight of military registered aircraft Issue 2 – RA 1124 has been amended to include missing change marks, there have been no changes to the content of the RA (please note the change marks at the beginning of RA 1124 para 11c indicate a whole paragraph was removed when RA 1124 was up-issued from initial issue to issue 2).
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1310 – Air System Document Set Issue 4 – See NAA 16/10.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1124 – Civil Aviation Authority oversight of military registered aircraft Issue 2 – See NAA 16/07.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1600 – remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) Issue 3 – See NAA 16/05.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the publication of RA 1150 – Airborne Equipment and Airborne Forces Regulations Initial Issue – See NAA 16/04.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1029 - Ship-Air Release – Stakeholder Roles and Responsibilities and RA 1395 – Authorization to Permit Embarked Aviation in Her Majesty’s/MOD Ships Initial Issue – See NAA 15/45.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1021 – Release to Service Authorities (RTSA) Roles and Responsibilities Issue 2 – See NAA 15/43.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1340 - Equipment Not Basic to the Air System Issue 2 – See NAA 15/42.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1390 – Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum Initial Issue – See NAA 15/40.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1005 - contracting with competent organisations issue 5 – see NAA 15/39.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1016 - continuing airworthiness responsibilities issue 2 – see NAA 15/36.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the changes to RA 1021: release to service authorities (RTSA) roles and responsibilities Initial Issue, RA 1225: air safety documentation audit trail Initial Issue, RA 1300: release to service (RTS) Issue 2, RA 1320: project team leader stakeholder interfaces Issue 2, RA 1325: drafting of limitations in the release to service (RTS) Issue 2, RA 1330: special clearances Issue 3, RA 1335: the release to service (RTS) audit trail Issue 2, RA 1360: release to service recommendations (RTSR) preparation and release to service (RTS) authorisation Issue 2 and RA 1370: release to service (RTS) configuration control and audit trail Issue 2 – See NAA 15/34.
The combined 1000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 1020 – roles and responsibilities: aviation duty holder (ADH) and ADH facing organisations Issue 7 – See NAA 15/31.
