Register on adding vitamins and minerals to foods
Information about vitamins, minerals and certain other substances that may be added to foods in Great Britain.
This document specifies which vitamins and minerals may be added to foods, and any substances that are banned or restricted, in Great Britain.
It includes:
- a list of vitamins and minerals that may be added to foods, and any restrictions on their use
- a list of the sources of vitamins and minerals that may be added to foods
- the maximum and minimum amounts of vitamins and minerals that may be added to foods
- information about vitamins and minerals that must be added to certain foods
- certain other substances that are prohibited or restricted for use in foods
The register should be used with the following guidance: Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards.
Published 31 December 2020