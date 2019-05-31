Radiation emergencies: public health protection 2019

International requirements and lessons learned from the accident at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, are among the reasons for reviewing, updating and consolidating previous publications in this area.

This advice is for the protection of public health in a wide range of radiation emergencies and is intended to be applied pragmatically during preparedness, response and recovery phases, according to the scale and type of release; location-specific factors; and the needs of the local community.

The advice is primarily intended to inform those at national and local level who have responsibility for developing radiation emergency plans to protect the public.