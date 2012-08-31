Guidance

Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service

The guidance provides eligibility criteria along with nomination details for the medal.

Queen's Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service (QAM) guidance for NHS trust ambulance services in England

PDF, 421 KB, 16 pages

Nomination form for the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal (QAM)

MS Word Document, 47.4 KB

The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service (QAM) is now known as the King’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service (KAM). You should continue to use the guidance and form until updated versions are published.

This guidance for NHS trust ambulance services in England, provides eligibility criteria along with nomination details for the medal. It details examples of the type of service that might be recognised and the necessary procedure for the award to be made.

The medal recognises individuals working in the ambulance service for distinguished or meritorious service. This means service, which is characterised by exceptional devotion to duty, including service marked by outstanding ability, merit and exemplary conduct. The Queen introduced the new medal for members of the ambulance service on 11 July 2011.

