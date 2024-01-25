The King’s Ambulance Service Medal ( KAM ) for distinguished service was instituted (as the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service) in 2011, first used in 2012 and became the King’s Ambulance Service Medal ( KAM ) for distinguished service in December 2022.

The medal was introduced to award ambulance staff for distinguished service to the public or profession in their operational roles, placing them on a par with other uniformed staff in the police and the fire and rescue service who can be awarded the King’s Police Medal and the King’s Fire Service Medal under the New Year and Birthday Honours lists.

‘King’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service: UK eligibility criteria and allocations’ sets out the eligibility criteria for the KAM and the allocations across the UK and the Crown Dependencies.

There are separate processes for seeking and assessing nominations for the KAM in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Crown Dependencies of the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

‘King’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service: nomination guidance for England’ provides guidance on the process for England.

‘King’s Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service: nomination form for England’ is the nomination form to be used in England only.