Preventing and managing bacterial wound infections in prison
Guidance on managing and preventing the spread of group A streptococcal (GAS) infection and other skin and soft tissue infections in prisons and secure settings.
This guidance is for staff who work in prisons and secure settings, including healthcare staff and prison officers, who need to respond to cases of GAS infection.
The guidance sets out the specific actions for:
- healthcare staff
- custodial staff in prisons and immigration removal centres
- local health protection services, including health protection teams, PHE field epidemiology services and microbiology services
Published 12 June 2019