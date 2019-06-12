Guidance

Preventing and managing bacterial wound infections in prison

Guidance on managing and preventing the spread of group A streptococcal (GAS) infection and other skin and soft tissue infections in prisons and secure settings.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

Preventing and managing bacterial wound infections in prisons and secure settings

Ref: PHE publications gateway number: GW-476 PDF, 485KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance is for staff who work in prisons and secure settings, including healthcare staff and prison officers, who need to respond to cases of GAS infection.

The guidance sets out the specific actions for:

  • healthcare staff
  • custodial staff in prisons and immigration removal centres
  • local health protection services, including health protection teams, PHE field epidemiology services and microbiology services
Published 12 June 2019

Related content