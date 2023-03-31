Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and COVID-19: independent advisory group report

In July 2022, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) asked an independent advisory group to:

identify a set of patient conditions to say who is at the highest risk of an adverse COVID-19 outcome, particularly hospitalisation and death

identify a list of people with such conditions who would benefit from receiving neutralising monoclonal antibodies (nMABs) prophylaxis

The original version of the report can be found on pages 972 to 987 of the ‘Committee papers’ available on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) webpage Tixagevimab plus cilgavimab for preventing COVID-19 [ID6136]. It was produced in July 2022 and was submitted to NICE as part of their health technology evaluation of Evusheld.

The report was then updated in January 2023 and includes additional patient conditions based on the latest version of the Higher-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: independent advisory group report (March 2023).

The recommendations in the report may support work for future prophylaxis programmes.