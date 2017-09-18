Pre-entry health assessments: UK resettlement schemes
Protocol guidance on the aim, objectives and scope of pre-entry health assessment for individuals who are resettled in the United Kingdom.
Documents
Details
It includes details on technical instructions (TI) that guide healthcare professionals carrying out clinical assessments for UK-bound individuals under various resettlement schemes.
We know some of these publications are not fully accessible. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of any of these documents in a more accessible format, email ukresettlementcasework@homeoffice.gov.uk. Tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
