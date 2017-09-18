Guidance

Pre-entry health assessments: UK resettlement schemes

Protocol guidance on the aim, objectives and scope of pre-entry health assessment for individuals who are resettled in the United Kingdom.

Home Office, UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
18 September 2017
27 March 2025 — See all updates

Pre-entry health assessment protocol for UK-bound individuals under various resettlement schemes (accessible)

Pre-entry health assessment protocol for UK-bound individuals under various resettlement schemes

PDF, 549 KB, 33 pages

Appendix 1: consent form (accessible)

Appendix 1: consent form

ODT, 11.4 KB

Appendix 2: information sheet (accessible)

Appendix 2: information sheet

PDF, 123 KB, 5 pages

Appendix 3: International Organisation for Migration vaccination worksheet

PDF, 261 KB, 1 page

Appendix 4: significant medical conditions form

PDF, 196 KB, 2 pages

Appendix 5: activities of daily living form

PDF, 32.3 KB, 2 pages

Appendix 6: International Organisation for Migration UK accommodation/mobility summary form

PDF, 257 KB, 1 page

Appendix 7: Special Educational Needs and/or disability guidance (accessible)

Appendix 7: Special Educational Needs and/or disability guidance

PDF, 234 KB, 10 pages

It includes details on technical instructions (TI) that guide healthcare professionals carrying out clinical assessments for UK-bound individuals under various resettlement schemes.

We know some of these publications are not fully accessible. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of any of these documents in a more accessible format, email ukresettlementcasework@homeoffice.gov.uk. Tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Published 18 September 2017
Last updated 27 March 2025 show all updates

  1. The page title and summary has been updated to reflect the expanded scope of the guidance.

  2. Updated guidance to include Global Mental Health Assessment Tool - Primary Care version, special educational needs and disability guidance, pre-entry health assessments for individuals under various UK resettlement schemes, urinalysis is no longer recommended as universal screening, risk assessments for pregnant women and girls, screening for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV and syphilis. Appendices 1 to 7 have been added.

  3. Updated to reflect the UK resettlement scheme, amended medication supply and added new accommodation/mobility form.

  4. Updated guidance to include TB screening, pregnancy testing every 6 months and a new assessment form for refugees with reduced mobility.

  5. First published.

