A list of timetables for operational low flying ( OLF ) training by RAF fast jets and Hercules aircraft. These timetables cover 3 tactical training areas ( TTA ) only.

These training areas are:

LFA 7(T): central Wales

7(T): central Wales LFA 14(T): northern Scotland

14(T): northern Scotland LFA 20(T): the borders area of southern Scotland and northern England

When the TTA is not in use, there may be other flying activity in the area.

The MOD is unable to provide a timetable for all low flying activity as the information can very quickly become outdated due to weather conditions and training requirements.

