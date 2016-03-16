Guidance
Military low flying: air weapons ranges activity
- Ministry of Defence
- Military recruitment, training and operations
- 16 March 2016
12 April 2017
Notification of extended operating hours and low flying activities for UK air weapons ranges; Donna Nook, Holbeach, Pembrey Sands and Tain/Cape Wrath.
Details
The MOD is aware of the disturbance that can be caused to local residents by activity at the UK air weapons ranges. In order to better inform residents, notification of the extended operating hours at the range will be published here at the earliest opportunity.
The RAF currently uses 5 air weapons ranges for essential operational training. These are located at:
- Donna Nook and Holbeach in Lincolnshire
- Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire
- Tain in Ross-shire
- Cape Wrath in Sutherland
The above activity is planned range use but in exceptional circumstances there may be additional activity at short notice without having the opportunity to notify residents through the website.
