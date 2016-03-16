The MOD is aware of the disturbance that can be caused to local residents by activity at the UK air weapons ranges. In order to better inform residents, notification of the extended operating hours at the range will be published here at the earliest opportunity.

The RAF currently uses 5 air weapons ranges for essential operational training. These are located at:

Donna Nook and Holbeach in Lincolnshire

Pembrey Sands in Carmarthenshire

Tain in Ross-shire

Cape Wrath in Sutherland

The above activity is planned range use but in exceptional circumstances there may be additional activity at short notice without having the opportunity to notify residents through the website.

Related information: