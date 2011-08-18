Guidance
Military low flying: the essential facts
A leaflet explaining why the Ministry of Defence carries out low flying training in the UK.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) carries out low flying training across the UK. This leaflet explains the purpose of the training and answers some commonly asked questions.
The MOD publishes an operational low flying training timetable for central Wales, northern Scotland and the borders area of southern Scotland and northern England
Visit our Military low flying page for full details about why about why military aircrew undertakes low flying in the UK
Read our avoidance policy before submitting a temporary avoidance request.
