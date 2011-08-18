  1. Home

Military low flying: the essential facts

Ministry of Defence
18 August 2011
16 February 2017, see all updates

A leaflet explaining why the Ministry of Defence carries out low flying training in the UK.

Military low flying in the United Kingdom: the essential facts

PDF, 482KB

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) carries out low flying training across the UK. This leaflet explains the purpose of the training and answers some commonly asked questions.

The MOD publishes an operational low flying training timetable for central Wales, northern Scotland and the borders area of southern Scotland and northern England

Visit our Military low flying page for full details about why about why military aircrew undertakes low flying in the UK

Read our avoidance policy before submitting a temporary avoidance request.

