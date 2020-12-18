Guidance

‘On hold’ health claims on foods from 1 January 2021

How to use ‘on hold’ health claims that are still under consideration in the EU in Great Britain, from 1 January 2021.

Published 18 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Nutrition legislation information sources

You can also read about the transition period.

Applies to:
Wales, England, and Scotland

Documents

Article 13(1) ‘on hold’ health claims

ODS, 228KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This spreadsheet sets out the ‘on hold’ health claims that may continue to be used in Great Britain from 1 January 2021.

The claims may be used subject to the conditions set out in the following guidance:

Published 18 December 2020

Brexit transition

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content