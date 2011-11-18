Guidance

Guidance on nutrition and health claims on foods

This guidance and starter guide has been issued in order to comply with Regulation (EC) 1924/2006 on nutrition and health claims made on foods.

Published 18 November 2011
Last updated 11 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Nutrition and health claims: guidance to compliance with Regulation (EC) 1924/2006

Download :Quick start guide to guidance on compliance with Regulation (EC) No. 1924/2006 on nutrition and health claims made on foods

These documents provide non-statutory guidance on the rules associated with nutrition and health claims and outline what businesses must do to comply with the nutrition and health claims Regulation.

Published 18 November 2011
Last updated 11 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. The guidance notes on compliance with Regulation (EC) 1924/2006 on nutrition and health claims made on foods have been updated following the UK's departure from the EU. A new section 1 of the guidance has been incorporated to reflect changes to processes. Other changes to the document include the updating of links and contact details.

  2. Document replaced 13 May 2013

  3. First published.

