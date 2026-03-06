Official Development Assistance: UK Integrated Security Fund (UKISF)
This page provides financial data on Official Development Assistance (ODA) from April 2024 to September 2025 for each published UKISF programmes. The UKISF replaced the Conflict Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) from 01 April 2024.
Documents
Details
This data shows Official Development Assistance (ODA) spend for each UK Integrated Security Fund (UKISF) programme.
Some programmes previously funded through the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) work in sensitive environments or areas with high security risks. For safety reasons, we do not publish information that could put FCDO staff or implementing partners at risk.
To stay consistent with the data we provide to the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), this dataset includes information from previous financial years.
Find out about all ODA spend data for the FCDO.
The UK government’s ODA data is also available on:
- DevTracker – the UK’s development aid tracker
- d‑portal – development data published to the IATI registry