Nutrition and health claims from 1 January 2021
Register of nutrition and health claims that may be made in commercial communications in Great Britain, from 1 January 2021.
New rules for January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read: Nutrition legislation information sources
You can also read about the transition period.
Documents
Details
The Great Britain nutrition and health claims (NHC) register sets out all authorised and rejected nutrition and health claims.
Only authorised claims in the Great Britain NHC register may be used in Great Britain from 1 January 2021.
The annex to the Great Britain NHC register lists health claims authorised on the basis of proprietary (privately owned) data.
The register should be used with the following guidance: Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards from 1 January 2021.