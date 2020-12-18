Guidance

Nutrition and health claims from 1 January 2021

Register of nutrition and health claims that may be made in commercial communications in Great Britain, from 1 January 2021.

Published 18 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Nutrition legislation information sources

You can also read about the transition period.

Applies to:
Wales, England, and Scotland

Documents

Great Britain nutrition and health claims register

ODS, 349KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex: health claims authorised on the basis of proprietary data

PDF, 96.3KB, 8 pages

Details

The Great Britain nutrition and health claims (NHC) register sets out all authorised and rejected nutrition and health claims.

Only authorised claims in the Great Britain NHC register may be used in Great Britain from 1 January 2021.

The annex to the Great Britain NHC register lists health claims authorised on the basis of proprietary (privately owned) data.

The register should be used with the following guidance: Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards from 1 January 2021.

Published 18 December 2020

Brexit transition

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content