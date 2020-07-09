Number of people tested for coronavirus (England): 30 January to 27 May 2020
Historic data for the number of people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) from 30 January to 27 May 2020, before the launch of NHS test and trace.
Documents
Details
Sets out the number of people tested weekly in England between 30 January and 27 May, before the launch of the NHS test and trace service.
The data is not directly comparable with data in the NHS test and trace time series due to difference in the dates on which the data was extracted.
Published 9 July 2020