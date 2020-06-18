NHS test and trace statistics (England): methodology
How the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) puts together the contact tracing data in its weekly reports.
Documents
Details
DHSC publishes weekly statistics on coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing dating from when the NHS Test and Trace service started on 28 May 2020. These statistics cover:
- number of cases (positive tests) in the contact tracing system
- number of contacts identified, and the time taken for them to be reached
This document sets out information on the data sources and methodology are used to generate each of these measures. It will keep being updated with further detail.
Published 18 June 2020