NHS test and trace statistics (England): methodology

DHSC publishes weekly statistics on coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing dating from when the NHS Test and Trace service started on 28 May 2020. These statistics cover:

number of cases (positive tests) in the contact tracing system

number of contacts identified, and the time taken for them to be reached

This document sets out information on the data sources and methodology are used to generate each of these measures. It will keep being updated with further detail.