NHS test and trace statistics (England): 25 June to 1 July 2020

The data reflects the first 5 weeks of operation of NHS test and trace.

For testing, the data includes:

people tested for coronavirus

people testing positive for coronavirus

time taken for test results to become available

For contact tracing, it includes:

people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached

close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached

This week we have also published historic data for the number of people tested before the launch of NHS test and trace.