NHS test and trace statistics (England): 25 June to 1 July 2020
Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 5 of NHS test and trace contact tracing in England.
The data reflects the first 5 weeks of operation of NHS test and trace.
For testing, the data includes:
- people tested for coronavirus
- people testing positive for coronavirus
- time taken for test results to become available
For contact tracing, it includes:
- people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
- close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached
This week we have also published historic data for the number of people tested before the launch of NHS test and trace.
Published 9 July 2020
