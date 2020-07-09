Transparency data

NHS test and trace statistics (England): 25 June to 1 July 2020

Experimental statistics for weeks 1 to 5 of NHS test and trace contact tracing in England.

Published 9 July 2020
Last updated 9 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Weekly NHS test and trace bulletin, England: 25 June to 1 July 2020

Weekly NHS test and trace bulletin, England: 25 June to 1 July 2020

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NHS test and trace statistics, 25 June to 1 July 2020: data tables

Details

The data reflects the first 5 weeks of operation of NHS test and trace.

For testing, the data includes:

  • people tested for coronavirus
  • people testing positive for coronavirus
  • time taken for test results to become available

For contact tracing, it includes:

  • people transferred to the contact-tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached
  • close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached

This week we have also published historic data for the number of people tested before the launch of NHS test and trace.

Published 9 July 2020
Last updated 9 July 2020

  1. Added HTML version.

  2. First published.

