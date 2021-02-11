NHS Test and Trace (England) statistics: 28 January to 3 February 2021

The data reflects the NHS Test and Trace operation in England since its launch on 28 May 2020.

This includes 2 weekly reports:

NHS Test and Trace statistics: people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19)

people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

time taken for test results to become available

people transferred to the contact tracing system and the time taken for them to be reached

close contacts identified for cases managed and not managed by local health protection teams (HPTs), and time taken for them to be reached Rapid asymptomatic testing statistics: number of lateral flow device (LFD) tests conducted by test result

There are 4 sets of data tables accompanying the reports.