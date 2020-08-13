NHS Test and Trace (England) and coronavirus testing (UK) statistics: 30 July to 5 August 2020

The data reflects the first 10 weeks of operation of NHS Test and Trace in England, and testing operations in the UK since late March.

For NHS Test and Trace (England), this includes:

Testing

people tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), England

people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), England

time taken for test results to become available, England

Contact tracing

people transferred to the contact tracing system, and the time taken for them to be reached, England

close contacts identified for complex and non-complex cases, and the time taken for them to be reached, England

For coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in the UK, this includes: