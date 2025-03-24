Guidance

NHS optical voucher values and hospital eye service charges from April 2025

Department of Health and Social Care
24 March 2025

This letter provides guidance for:

  • all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
  • the hospital eye service
  • optometrists
  • ophthalmic medical practitioners

It sets out:

  • NHS optical voucher values from 1 April 2025
  • hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2025

The NHS optical voucher values and hospital eye service maximum charges listed in this letter remain unchanged from those set out in the letter on the NHS general ophthalmic service fees and optical voucher values from April 2024 page.

