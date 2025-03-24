NHS optical voucher values and hospital eye service charges from April 2025
Letter setting out optical voucher values and hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2025.
Documents
Details
This letter provides guidance for:
- all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
- the hospital eye service
- optometrists
- ophthalmic medical practitioners
It sets out:
- NHS optical voucher values from 1 April 2025
- hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2025
The NHS optical voucher values and hospital eye service maximum charges listed in this letter remain unchanged from those set out in the letter on the NHS general ophthalmic service fees and optical voucher values from April 2024 page.