NHS general ophthalmic service fees and optical voucher values from April 2024
Letter and directions setting out general ophthalmic services fees, payments, optical voucher values and hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2024.
Documents
Details
The letter provides guidance for:
- all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
- the hospital eye service
- optometrists
- ophthalmic medical practitioners
It sets out:
- NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2024
- NHS optical voucher values from 1 April 2024
- hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2024
- continuing professional development payment for 2023, payable in 2024 with details of how to claim during the claim window of 1 July to 31 October 2024
- the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2024
Published 26 March 2024