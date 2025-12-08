Guidance

NHS general ophthalmic service fees and payments from April 2025

Letter and directions setting out general ophthalmic services fees and payments from 1 April 2025.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 December 2025

Letter setting out general ophthalmic services fees and payments from 1 April 2025

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Payments) Directions 2025

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Continuing Professional Development Allowance) Payments Directions 2025

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Clinical Placement Training Payment) Directions 2025

Details

The letter provides guidance for:

  • all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
  • optometrists
  • ophthalmic medical practitioners

It sets out:

  • NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2025
  • continuing professional development payment for 2024, with details of how to claim during the claim window of 8 December 2025 to 31 March 2026
  • clinical placement training payment for training completed between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026

The publication of these documents was delayed due to the time needed to agree budgets and discuss the fees with the sector.

There is also guidance for NHS optical voucher values and hospital eye service charges from April 2025.

