NHS England annual accountability statements

NHS England's performance measured against the NHS public health functions agreement.

Published 11 December 2015
Last updated 5 August 2020 — see all updates
Department of Health and Social Care

NHS England annual accountability statement for NHS public health functions (S7A) agreement for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019

PDF, 282KB, 32 pages

NHS England annual accountability statement for NHS public health: functions (S7A) agreement for 2016 to 2017

PDF, 340KB, 20 pages

NHS England annual accountability statement for NHS public health: functions (S7A) agreement for 2015 to 2016

PDF, 257KB, 14 pages

NHS England annual accountability statement for NHS public health: functions (S7A) agreement for 2014 to 2015

PDF, 634KB, 17 pages

The NHS public health functions agreement requires NHS England to produce an annual report on its achievement against the outcomes set out in the agreement.

These accountability statements assess NHS England’s performance against the agreements for the corresponding years.

