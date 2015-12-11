NHS England annual accountability statements
NHS England's performance measured against the NHS public health functions agreement.
Documents
Details
The NHS public health functions agreement requires NHS England to produce an annual report on its achievement against the outcomes set out in the agreement.
These accountability statements assess NHS England’s performance against the agreements for the corresponding years.
Last updated 5 August 2020 + show all updates
-
Added document 'NHS England annual accountability statement for NHS public health functions (Section 7A) agreement for 2017 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019'.
-
Added statement for 2016 to 2017.
-
First published.