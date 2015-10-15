Posters and leaflets for NHS overseas visitors and migrants
Posters and leaflets for NHS trusts to use to inform overseas visitors and migrants about access to healthcare in the NHS.
These posters and leaflets communicate important information that overseas visitors and migrants need to know if they intend to use NHS services.
Last updated 10 August 2021 + show all updates
Replaced the 'Leaflet: healthcare information for visitors and students from the EEA' with 'Leaflet: healthcare information for visitors and students from the EU'.
Removed 'Leaflet: information sharing with the Home Office – guidance for overseas patients'. Updated version to follow.
The following documents have been removed: 'Poster: NHS healthcare not free for everyone - visiting England', 'Poster: NHS healthcare not free for everyone - proof of address', 'Poster: Outstanding debt', 'Poster: Health insurance / surcharge', 'Poster: British national living abroad'. 'Leaflet: information sharing with the Home Office – guidance for overseas patients' has been added – moved from 'Guidance on overseas visitors hospital charging regulations' page.
First published.