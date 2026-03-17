Policy paper

Neighbourhood health framework

How ICBs, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards and other partners should create and deliver neighbourhood health services.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
Published
17 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Neighbourhood health framework

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Details

This framework:

  • defines neighbourhood health
  • sets out the challenges neighbourhood health and care services should address
  • establishes clear metrics for success
  • maps out the process systems should go through to establish local metrics
  • defines the roles of ICBs, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards, and other partners in neighbourhood health’s development and implementation

Updates to this page

Published 17 March 2026

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