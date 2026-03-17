Neighbourhood health framework
How ICBs, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards and other partners should create and deliver neighbourhood health services.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This framework:
- defines neighbourhood health
- sets out the challenges neighbourhood health and care services should address
- establishes clear metrics for success
- maps out the process systems should go through to establish local metrics
- defines the roles of ICBs, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards, and other partners in neighbourhood health’s development and implementation
Updates to this page
Published 17 March 2026