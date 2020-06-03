Guidance

National contingency plan for invasive mosquitoes

Actions that should be taken in the event of a non-native invasive mosquito species of public or animal health importance being detected in England.

National contingency plan for invasive mosquitoes: detection of incursions

Ref: PHE publications gateway number GW-1251 PDF, 569KB, 31 pages

This document outlines the actions, as agreed across Government, that should be taken in the event of a non-native invasive mosquito species of public or animal health importance being detected in England.

The current situation is that Aedes albopictus mosquitoes has been found at different sites in Kent (annually from 2016 to 2019) and London (2019) without establishment or transmission of exotic viruses.

This document only covers actions taken at the local level when invasive mosquitoes are detected.

