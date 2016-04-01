Statutory guidance

Multi-agency statutory guidance on female genital mutilation

Multi-agency guidelines on FGM for those with statutory duties to safeguard children and vulnerable adults.

Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care, and Home Office

Multi-agency statutory guidance on female genital mutilation

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This guidance on female genital mutilation (FGM) is for all persons and bodies in England and Wales.

You must read and follow this guidance if you are under statutory duties to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and vulnerable adults.

You should read this FGM guidance along-side other safeguarding guidance, including (but not limited to):

