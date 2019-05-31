Policy paper
MOJ - GMCA Memorandum of Understanding for justice devolution
Memorandum of Understanding between Greater Manchester and the Ministry of Justice.
Documents
Details
The commitment in the 2017 Conservative manifesto was to give ‘greater devolution of criminal justice responsibility and budgets to local commissioners’.
This Memorandum of Understanding recognises the delivery of justice outcomes as integral to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority mission of unifying public services for the benefit of the people of Greater Manchester.
