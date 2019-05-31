Policy paper

MOJ - GMCA Memorandum of Understanding for justice devolution

Memorandum of Understanding between Greater Manchester and the Ministry of Justice.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Ministry of Justice

Documents

Details

The commitment in the 2017 Conservative manifesto was to give ‘greater devolution of criminal justice responsibility and budgets to local commissioners’.

This Memorandum of Understanding recognises the delivery of justice outcomes as integral to the Greater Manchester Combined Authority mission of unifying public services for the benefit of the people of Greater Manchester.

Published 31 May 2019