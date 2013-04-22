Guidance
Mental Health Act: exercise of approval instructions 2015
Instructions for approving doctors and clinicians under the Mental Health Act 1983.
These instructions lay out how to approve registered medical practitioners and of approving people to act as approved clinicians under the 1983 Mental Health Act.
Application forms to become an approved doctor or clinician can be requested from your local approval body:
|North of England
|Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust
|tewv.neap@nhs.net
|Midlands and East
|Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust
|rdash.mha.approvals@nhs.net
|London
|London Central and North West NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL)
|s12acadmin.cnwl@nhs.net
|South of England
|Winterhead Limited
|office@winterhead.co.uk
