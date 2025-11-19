Men's Health Strategy for England
Details the government’s 10-year vision for men's health and the actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of all men and boys in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document sets out the government’s 10-year strategy for men’s health in England.
It details the:
- government’s vision for men’s health over the next 10 years
- actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of all men and boys in England
From April to July 2025, the government held a call for evidence to inform the development of the first men’s health strategy for England. The call for evidence summary report summarises the main themes from the responses we received.