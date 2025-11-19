Policy paper

Men's Health Strategy for England

Details the government’s 10-year vision for men's health and the actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of all men and boys in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 November 2025

Applies to England

Men's health: a strategic vision for England

PDF, 2.56 MB, 62 pages

Details

This document sets out the government’s 10-year strategy for men’s health in England.

It details the:

  • government’s vision for men’s health over the next 10 years
  • actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of all men and boys in England

From April to July 2025, the government held a call for evidence to inform the development of the first men’s health strategy for England. The call for evidence summary report summarises the main themes from the responses we received.

