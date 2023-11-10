Meningococcal B vaccination for the prevention of gonorrhoea, JCVI advice: 10 November
JCVI statement setting out advice on the use of the 4CMenB vaccine for the prevention of gonorrhoea in those who are at increased risk of infection.
Documents
Details
This statement provides advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the 4-component serogroup B meningococcal (4CMenB) vaccine for the prevention of gonorrhoea in terms of programme cost-effectiveness and likely impact on epidemiology.