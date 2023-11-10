Independent report

Meningococcal B vaccination for the prevention of gonorrhoea, JCVI advice: 10 November

JCVI statement setting out advice on the use of the 4CMenB vaccine for the prevention of gonorrhoea in those who are at increased risk of infection.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 November 2023

JCVI advice on the use of meningococcal B vaccination for the prevention of gonorrhoea

This statement provides advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the 4-component serogroup B meningococcal (4CMenB) vaccine for the prevention of gonorrhoea in terms of programme cost-effectiveness and likely impact on epidemiology.

