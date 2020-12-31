Memorandum of understanding: Common Travel Area healthcare arrangements between the UK/Northern Ireland and Ireland

The Common Travel Area (CTA) is a long-standing arrangement between the UK, the Crown Dependencies (Bailiwick of Jersey, Bailiwick of Guernsey, Isle of Man) and Ireland. The CTA established cooperation between respective immigration authorities enabling British and Irish citizens to move freely between, and reside in, these islands.

Under the CTA, British and Irish citizens enjoy additional rights in each country. This includes the right to access public health services on the same basis as local citizens when resident in each country.

In recognition of the residency based health systems of the UK and Ireland, the MOU sets out reciprocal healthcare arrangements that will apply to residents of the UK and Ireland. Following the agreement of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the UK and Ireland will review the terms of the MOU to clarify the interaction with the EU agreement. This will ensure that all people covered by the MOU, can continue to access healthcare.