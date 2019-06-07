Policy paper
Memorandum of understanding: Baker Dearing Educational Trust and DfE
An agreement between the Department for Education (DfE) and Baker Dearing Educational Trust to support the university technical college programme.
Schools operating as university technical colleges (UTCs) must have a licence agreement with Baker Dearing Educational Trust as the licence holder of the UTC model, trademarks and brand.
The memorandum of understanding is between Baker Dearing Educational Trust, as holders of the UTC licence, and DfE.
It:
- sets out the principles and working arrangements between the trust and DfE
- applies to academy schools that can operate as university technical colleges
Published 7 June 2019