Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) economic growth goals
Goals agreed with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.
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The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has agreed a set of growth goals with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
These goals provide MHRA with a structured set of priorities to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.