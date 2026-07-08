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Policy paper

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) economic growth goals

Goals agreed with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 July 2026

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Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) economic growth goals

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The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has agreed a set of growth goals with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

These goals provide MHRA with a structured set of priorities to clarify how their actions should support economic growth.

Updates to this page

Published 8 July 2026

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