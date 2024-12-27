Medicine choices in opioid substitution treatment

The main clinical guidance for treating people with opioid dependence is Drug misuse and dependence: UK guidelines on clinical management (the Orange Book), which references the following National Institute for Health and Care Excellence ( NICE ) guidelines:

However, since the Orange Book was published in 2017, there have been developments that have led to a need for further guidance.

The Department of Health and Social Care convened a clinical expert group to consider recent evidence and clinical experience, and advise on further guidance to supplement that in the Orange Book. This guidance on opioid substitution treatment is based on the expert group’s recommendations.

Clinicians should use this guidance, alongside the Orange Book, to inform their prescribing of oral methadone and buprenorphine as substitute medication to people who are in treatment for opioid dependence.

Further guidance on buprenorphine long-acting injections will be published in 2025.