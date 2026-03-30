Guidance

Medical devices that need a clinical investigation

How to determine if you will need to undertake a clinical investigation of a medical device, or if it is exempt under the regulations.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
30 March 2026

Applies to England, Scotland and Wales

Documents

Clinical investigations flow chart

PNG, 200 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Determining if a clinical investigations is required

HTML

Details

This guidance helps manufacturers to work out if a clinical investigation is necessary according to the UK Medical Device Regulations 2002 (SI 2002, No 618, as amended). It applies to general medical devices and active implantable medical devices only.

The documentation provides an explanation of the flow chart and we recommend viewing the flowchart before reading the explanatory guide.

You should read this guidance alongside our guidance on:

Updates to this page

Published 30 March 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page