Borderline products: how to tell if your product is a medical device

Some products are hard to distinguish from a medical device, for example products that might be medicines, cosmetics, food supplements, biocidal products or personal protective equipment. These products are called borderline products until their status has been decided.

The MHRA determines whether a product falls within the definition of a medical device and provides information on whether a product is a medical device or not. The MHRA also determines whether a product is a medicine or not.

Types of borderline products

The types of products which may fall into the borderline category include:

medicines

herbal medicinal products

cosmetics

biocides

personal protective equipment

machinery/laboratory equipment

food supplements

Medical devices fall into one of three categories:

general medical devices

in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs)

active implantable medical devices

The MHRA can give advice if you are not sure which category your device fits into.

You should not assume that if your product is considered a medical device in countries outside the UK that it will be a medical device in the UK as well.

Decisions about whether a product is a medical device are based on the intended purpose of the product and its mode of action (what it is, what it does and how it does it).

If the product is a medical device, the principal intended action must primarily be fulfilled by physical or mechanical means. It may not act principally by pharmacological, metabolic or immunological means, although ancillary action is permitted.

This mode of action is the main difference between medicinal products and medical devices, both of which have medical purposes.

Not all items used in a health or care or hospital setting are considered to be medical devices.

How we decide if a product is a medical device

The MHRA usually decides whether a product is a medical device when the manufacturer is not sure if their product is a medical device and approaches the MHRA for advice.

The MHRA may also review products when a complaint is received that a product is being marketed as a medical device and does not meet the regulations or when it is claimed to be a medical device but does not meet the criteria for it to be a medical device

We look at:

the intended purpose for the product, including the claims about what the product is and what it does (explicit and implicit)

the mode of action of the product (i.e. how it works)

whether there are any similar products on the market and how they are regulated

how the product is presented to the public through labelling, packaging, promotional literature and advertisements, including websites

Getting advice about your product

You can find advice on borderline products with medical devices in published guidance documents listed below. You should read these before contacting the MHRA.

If you then require advice about whether your product is a medical device you may email Devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk including full details of the product, its intended purpose and how it works.

If you wish to know whether your product could be a medicine, rather than a medical device please refer to the medicines borderline page.

