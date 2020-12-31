Approved bodies for medical devices
Guidance on what approved bodies are, what they do and how you can become one.
Documents
Details
This Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance covers:
- the legislation which governs medical devices
- the role of the approved body
- lists of approved approved bodies
- how to become an approved body
Last updated 17 May 2023 + show all updates
-
Paragraph added to this page which explains that the government intends to extend acceptance of CE marked devices in Great Britain beyond 30 June 2023.
-
First published.