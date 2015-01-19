Borderlines with medical devices and other products in Great Britain
Guidance on whether or not your product is a medical device.
This document gives help in working out if your product is considered to be a medical device under UK legislation.
Published 19 January 2015
Last updated 1 October 2021 + show all updates
Updates to 'Borderlines with medical devices and other products'.
This has been updated due to the end of the Brexit transition period.
First published.