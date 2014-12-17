Regulation

Manual of post crash management (MPCM)

The MPCM defines the activities carried out at an aircraft accident site. Chapters 3 and 4 available on the Defence Intranet only.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
17 December 2014
Last updated
1 September 2021 — See all updates

Manual of post crash management (MPCM) - chapters 1 and 2 only

Ref: Issue 5 PDF, 635KB, 38 pages

Please note due to the nature of the content in chapters 3 and 4 this version of the MPCM only contains chapters 1 and 2. The complete version is available on the MAA Defence Intranet website.

  1. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 21/43

  2. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/26.

  3. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 15/13

  4. First published.

