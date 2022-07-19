Manual of Military Airworthiness Recognition (MMAR)
The MMAR provides guidance to those organizations aiming to claim credit for certification activities or use of organization approvals through Recognition.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 3 February 2023 + show all updates
-
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 23/02.
-
First published.