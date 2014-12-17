Regulation
Manual of maintenance and airworthiness process-01 (MAP-01)
The MAP-01 supports the 4000 series which regulates continuing airworthiness engineering activity to sustain military in service aircraft.
Documents
Details
Related information:
Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 29 November 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 29 November 2019 + show all updates
- MAP-01 has been superseded by MAM-P - Refer to MAA/RN/2019/12 for conditions of use.
- Issue 7.1 been published under NAA 15/30.
- Issue 7 has been published under NAA 15/23
- Issue 6.1 has been published under NAA 15/16
- First published.