The MAP-01 supports the 4000 series which regulates continuing airworthiness engineering activity to sustain military in service aircraft.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Manual of maintenance and airworthiness process-01 (MAP-01)

Ref: Issue 7.1 PDF, 6.42MB, 939 pages

Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 29 November 2019 + show all updates
  1. MAP-01 has been superseded by MAM-P - Refer to MAA/RN/2019/12 for conditions of use.
  2. Issue 7.1 been published under NAA 15/30.
  3. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 15/23
  4. Issue 6.1 has been published under NAA 15/16
  5. First published.

