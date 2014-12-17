 Skip to main content
Regulation

Manual of aircraft post crash and incident management (MAPCIM)

The MAPCIM defines the activities carried out at an aircraft accident site. Chapters 3 and 4 available on the Defence Intranet only.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
17 December 2014
Last updated
29 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Manual of aircraft post crash and incident management (MAPCIM) - chapters 1 and 2 only

Ref: Issue 8

PDF, 817 KB, 34 pages

Details

For information

Please note due to the nature of the content in chapters 3 and 4 this version of the MAPCIM only contains chapters 1 and 2. The complete version is available on the MAA Defence Intranet website.

Updates to this page

Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 29 May 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 26/33.

  2. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 24/40.

  3. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 21/56.

  4. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 21/43

  5. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/26.

  6. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 15/13

  7. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content