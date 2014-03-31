Managing medical devices
Guidance for healthcare and social services organisations on managing medical devices in practice.
This document outlines a systematic approach to the acquisition, deployment, maintenance (preventive maintenance and performance assurance), repair and disposal of medical devices.
It is intended for people in hospitals and community-based organisations that are responsible for the management of reusable medical devices.
Last updated 25 February 2021 + show all updates
Updated to include references to UKCA, CE and CE UKNI markings in line with the end of the Brexit transition period.
Updated document
First published.