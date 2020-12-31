List of approved countries for authorised human medicines

The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 refers to lists of approved countries for:

Importation of medicines under a wholesale dealer’s licence

Batch testing of medicines

Manufacturing of active substances with regulatory standards equivalent to the UK

The list of approved countries will enable UK importers and wholesalers to continue to recognise QP certification and regulatory standards for active substance manufacture performed in certain countries in the same way as before 1 January 2021. The UK will also accept batch testing done in EEA countries until 1 January 2023.

This guidance provides the lists of countries and a summary of the circumstances under which the lists can be used.

