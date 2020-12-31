List of approved countries for authorised human medicines
Approved countries for batch testing and importation of medicines
The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 refers to lists of approved countries for:
- Importation of medicines under a wholesale dealer’s licence
- Batch testing of medicines
- Manufacturing of active substances with regulatory standards equivalent to the UK
The list of approved countries will enable UK importers and wholesalers to continue to recognise QP certification and regulatory standards for active substance manufacture performed in certain countries in the same way as before 1 January 2021. The UK will also accept batch testing done in EEA countries until 1 January 2023.
This guidance provides the lists of countries and a summary of the circumstances under which the lists can be used.
Contact
For further information, please email our Customer Services Centre at info@mhra.gov.uk or call 020 3080 6000. Alternatively, contact your Trade Association by emailing:
- Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI): regulatory@abpi.org.uk
- British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA): info@britishgenerics.co.uk
- BioIndustry Association (BIA): regulatory@bioindustry.org
- Clinical & Contract Research Association (CCRA): mail@ccra.org.uk
- Ethical Medicines Industry Group (EMIG): info@emig.org.uk
- Health Food Manufacturers’ Association (HFMA): pennyviner@btconnect.com
- The National Pharmacy Association (NPA): independentsvoice@npa.co.uk
- Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB): regulatory@pagb.co.uk