Guidance on the licensing of biosimilar products

The purpose of this guideline is to provide developers of similar biological medicinal products (also known as biosimilars) with a clear outline of the requirements for biosimilar products in Northern Ireland/Great Britain/UK.

Applicants should also take into account principles contained within the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ( CHMP ) guidelines.

This MHRA guidance contains further clarifications and some revisions to these CHMP guidance documents, which take into account the scientific and regulatory experience gained since the first biosimilar product was licensed in 2006, including biosimilar monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins licensed from 2013.

Further information

Broader guidance to stakeholders and links to educational resources are given in the NHS England publication ‘What is a biosimilar medicine?’