Conversion of Community Marketing Authorisations (CAPs) to Great Britain Marketing Authorisations (MAs) - letter to industry
A letter providing guidance on the post-transition conversion process was sent by email on 23 October 2020 to the Community MA holders.
At the end of the transition period we will need to put in place arrangements for the continued authorisation of medicinal products. This letter is to inform you of the actions we intend to take concerning CAPs and the actions we need you to take as a Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) of a CAP.
If your company holds one or more Community MAs and has not received our letter, please email capconversion@mhra.gov.uk so that we can verify the appropriate contact details.