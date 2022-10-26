Learning Disability and Autism Community Discharge Grant 2020 to 2023
Information for local authorities in England about the Community Discharge Grant, to help address double running costs in 2020 to 2023.
Applies to England
The Learning Disability and Autism Community Discharge Grant is a non-ringfenced grant available to local authorities in England to help accelerate discharge of patients with a learning disability or autism (or both) from mental health hospitals into the community.
Published 26 October 2022