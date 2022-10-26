Guidance

Learning Disability and Autism Community Discharge Grant 2020 to 2023

Information for local authorities in England about the Community Discharge Grant, to help address double running costs in 2020 to 2023.

Department of Health and Social Care
26 October 2022

Applies to England

Learning Disability and Autism Community Discharge Grant guidance

Annex A: grant determination letter 2020 to 2021

Ref: No 31/5091 HTML

Annex B: grant allocations 2020 to 2021

Ref: No 31/5091 HTML

Annex C: grant determination letter 2021 to 2022

Ref: No 31/5760 HTML

Annex D: grant allocations 2021 to 2022

Ref: No 31/5760 HTML

Annex E: grant determination letter 2022 to 2023

Ref: No 31/6258 HTML

Annex F: grant allocations 2022 to 2023

Ref: No 31/6258 HTML

The Learning Disability and Autism Community Discharge Grant is a non-ringfenced grant available to local authorities in England to help accelerate discharge of patients with a learning disability or autism (or both) from mental health hospitals into the community.

