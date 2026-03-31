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Correspondence

Keep Britain Working review update: March 2026

An update on the implementation of the independent review of the role of employers in tackling health based economic inactivity and promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Business and Trade and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
31 March 2026
Last updated
3 July 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update

HTML

Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update

PDF, 625 KB, 13 pages

Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update (BSL)

HTML

Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update (audio)

HTML

Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update (Easy Read)

PDF, 3.78 MB, 27 pages

Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update (large print)

PDF, 489 KB, 27 pages

Details

The Keep Britain Working programme has made swift progress since publication, recruiting further Vanguard organisations, running regional engagement and starting work with Vanguard organisations and regions to develop the Healthy Working Lifecycle Standard and Workplace Health Provision. 

Updates to this page

Published 31 March 2026
Last updated 3 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Updated the title to make clear these updates took place in March 2026. The page summary and details section were also updated to bring the page up to date.

  2. Added BSL and audio links.

  3. Added 'Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update (Easy Read)'

  4. Added a Welsh language version of the page and a large print format.

  5. First published.

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