Keep Britain Working review update: March 2026
An update on the implementation of the independent review of the role of employers in tackling health based economic inactivity and promoting healthy and inclusive workplaces.
Documents
Details
The Keep Britain Working programme has made swift progress since publication, recruiting further Vanguard organisations, running regional engagement and starting work with Vanguard organisations and regions to develop the Healthy Working Lifecycle Standard and Workplace Health Provision.
Updates to this page
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Updated the title to make clear these updates took place in March 2026. The page summary and details section were also updated to bring the page up to date.
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Added BSL and audio links.
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Added 'Keep Britain Working review – March 2026 update (Easy Read)'
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Added a Welsh language version of the page and a large print format.
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First published.